Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is being heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. The London club remain in the hunt for a new permanent manager and have been carefully weighing up their options since Antonio Conte’s exit earlier this year, with Ryan Mason taking over on a temporary basis.

Spurs missed out on European football in this past season and ended the Premier League season in 8th position. They haven’t won a trophy for 15 years now. Here is a look at the latest round-up of news regarding their reported pursuit of Postecoglou...

Postecoglou’s comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the Scottish Cup final win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle, the Australian was coy on speculation linking him with an exit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He said, as per BBC Scotland: “I’m going to be a little bit selfish. People around me have all worked hard to enjoy this moment, so that’s what I’m going to do. I will enjoy it for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things.”

When asked whether he couldn’t rule out a departure, he said: “Because I think I deserve to enjoy this moment just like everyone else. I worked really hard for this moment. I owe it to my friends and to my family. I get why you have to ask the question, but from my perspective, I deserve to enjoy this moment.

“There will be a time to come for those kinds of questions but for now, we’ve grasped a small chunk of history for ourselves and I’m not going to pass that by by being side tracked.”

Player to go with him?

The Sun claim Spurs ‘want’ Postecoglu to bring Kyogo Furuhashi with him from Celtic. The 28-year-old, who is a Japan international, has been a hit since moving to Scotland in 2021 and has scored 54 goals in 83 games in all competitions. He still has a couple of years left on his contract.

Skipper’s stance

Advertisement

Advertisement

Captian Callum McGregor has heaped praise on his manager and hopes the Hoops can keep hold of him for as long as ‘possible’. He has said, as per the Herald: “In the build-up, the boys have been unbelievable and the gaffer has been great. All of the focus has been on this game. We worked so hard this season and we wanted to win it, get another trophy.