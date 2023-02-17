The Hoops talisman sustained the injury against St Mirren last weekend and fans were left fearing the worst.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi has fully recovered from a shoulder injury and will be available for tomorrow Scottish Premiership clash against Aberdeen.

The prolific striker was taken off during last weekend’s dominant 5-1 Scottish Cup fifth round victory over St Mirren amid fears he may have aggravated a previous injury. Many Hoops fans were growing concerned the league’s top goalscorer would miss the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on February 26.

However, Postecoglou issued a positive update to supporters by announcing the news that Furuhashi will be in contention to start against the Dons on Saturday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Australian said: “Kyogo’s fine. He trained today and had a session yesterday, so he’s ready to go. I think I said after the game (last week), I was pretty relaxed about it. He had a similar one last year and I think he only missed one session and then played the next game.

“So it wasn’t anything that we were overly concerned about and, from our perspective, if it wasn’t right, it wasn’t right, we move on and deal with it. He missed a session earlier this week to get some treatment on it and has been back for the last two days so no issues.

“The only one from last week is David Turnbull got a knock and will miss tomorrow, that’s it, everyone else is OK.”