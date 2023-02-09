Ex-Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer reckons compatriot Ange Postecoglou won’t leave Celtic for Leeds United if he was approached by the struggling Premier League club right now.
The Hoops boss was on the shortlist for the Elland Road vacancy earlier this week as the West Yorkshire side seek a replacement for Jesse Marsch who was sacked following a run of seven league games without a win.
Postecoglou remains an ‘option’ but a preferred candidate has emerged, with new reports claiming Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola has been identified as their No.1 candidate. Leeds director of football Victor Orta flying to Madrid to open talks with the Spaniard on Tuesday.
Celtic remain confident Postecoglou, who won the top-flight title and League Cup in his first season in Scotland, would turn down any offer and stay with the champions as they push for further silverware this term.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Schwarzer said: “I think he would be an exceptional fit, but do I think he is going to leave Celtic and go to Leeds right now at this moment of time? I don’t think so. Not that I have spoken to him, I am completely speculating here, but I don’t think personally he would leave Celtic.
“His relationship, his rapport with the club, with the fans is too important to him. Also I think the job he is doing at Celtic is phenomenal, if anything it’s a little bit underrated how good a job he is doing, considering where Celtic were and how far they were behind Rangers only two seasons ago and where they are right now, clearly the best side in Scotland.
“If Ange is ever going to leave the club it will be during an off-season, it will be done amicable, it will be done in the right manner, because that’s how he does business.”
Meanwhile, former Celtic midfielder Stefan Johansen has admitted joining the Hoops in January 2014 was a shock to his system.
The Norwegian international won three Premiership titles and a Scottish League Cup during his two-and-a-half year spell at Parkhead - scoring 19 goals in 113 appearances - before moving on to Fulham.
He told the Celtic View podcast: “I knew Celtic was a big club but then I flew to Glasgow and I realised how big a club it was. I didn’t expect all the cameras, private entrance for the medical and stuff like that. It was a bit shocking but it was a brilliant time - the fans, the city, the players.”