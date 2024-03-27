La Liga star answers Celtic question as Spanish top flight compared with Hoops challenges
Carl Starfelt says the adaptation from Celtic life to La Liga has been a smooth one.
The central defender was an impressive performer in the Ange Postecoglou era after joining from Rubin Kazan in 2021. He won five domestic trophies out of a possible six in his two years at Parkhead before moving on last summer to La Liga with Celta Vigo.
It's been a rocky season though as they flirt with the drop from Spain's top flight. Rafa Benitez has been sacked as gaffer and they now teeter five points above 18th-placed Cadiz in the relegation zone.
Speaking with Swedish media during this international, Starfelt has reflected on how he has managed to cope with the transition from the Premiership in Scotland to one of Europe's top five leagues. He was asked directly whether the steps to adaptation were easier than he'd though it'd be amid some impressive personal displays, but all the centre-back has time for is what comes next in the survival fight.
He told Fotboll Direkt: “It has felt good for me, but I didn’t have any expectations when I arrived, but of course, we meet very good players every week in Spain, which develops you incredibly much. I am satisfied with my own season but I had hoped that it would go better for the team. "There are nine games left, but it’s still only five points down; things can happen quickly in football… but really, I don’t think we should be down there at all, we have too good a team. So I hope we stay there and do better next season.”
