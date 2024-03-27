The former Celtic defender is now in Spain.

Carl Starfelt says the adaptation from Celtic life to La Liga has been a smooth one.

The central defender was an impressive performer in the Ange Postecoglou era after joining from Rubin Kazan in 2021. He won five domestic trophies out of a possible six in his two years at Parkhead before moving on last summer to La Liga with Celta Vigo.

It's been a rocky season though as they flirt with the drop from Spain's top flight. Rafa Benitez has been sacked as gaffer and they now teeter five points above 18th-placed Cadiz in the relegation zone.

Speaking with Swedish media during this international, Starfelt has reflected on how he has managed to cope with the transition from the Premiership in Scotland to one of Europe's top five leagues. He was asked directly whether the steps to adaptation were easier than he'd though it'd be amid some impressive personal displays, but all the centre-back has time for is what comes next in the survival fight.