The striker is one Celtic have been urged to move for

Celtic have until the end of the month to bring in their first outfield signings of the transfer window.

Celtic finally opened up their summer recruitment portfolio with the signings of Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo to bolster their options just in time for the start of the new season.

The Scottish Premiership returns to action this weekend and the Hoops will get their campaign underway with a home clash against Kilmarnock. The 2024/25 season may be just days away but clubs have until the end of the month to finalise their summer business. Celtic still have some exciting names on their radar and one link getting a lot of air time right now is their push to sign Adam Idah on a permanent deal.

The striker has returned to Norwich City following his brief loan stint at Celtic Park but he made a significant impact in Glasgow and the two continue to be linked, with speculation only rising going into the final month of the transfer window.

Amid the Idah to Celtic rumours, experienced Scottish football manager Jim Duffy has highlighted another strong attacking option he thinks Brendan Rodgers should be gunning for. Speaking on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard podcast, Duffy earmarked a striker much closer to home who the Hoops could make a move for to bolster their goalscoring options.

He said: “I think Bojan Miovski must be on their [Celtic’s] radar. He knows the Scottish game, he scored a good number of goals and played well with a pretty average Aberdeen team last year.

“He’s a good age, he’s got enough experience, he’s a different type of option. Even if Idah does come in, you need more than two [strikers]. I think he’s got to be on the radar for Celtic because he’s got good movement, he’s a calm finisher, he’s got a good range of goals and like I say, he’s on your doorstep.”

Miovski has attracted a lot of attention this summer already, with clubs across the border in the Premier League also eyeing him up. The North Macedonia international scored an impressive 26 goals in all competitions for Aberdeen last season, despite them struggling in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership table.

Recent reports have claimed the Dons are looking for a fee of £6.5 million before they consider letting Miovski leave. They recently rejected an offer from Spanish outfit Espanyol, as it did not meet their minimum requirements. If Celtic are to move for the 25-year-old, they won’t get far if they try to haggle down his price tag.