Tottenham’s latest transfer recruit has Celtic influence in his move.

Archie Gray says Celtic played a role in his move to join Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

The teenage midfielder has swapped Leeds United for North London after impressing at the English Championship side. Former Celtic boss Postecoglou left Parkhead for the Premier League last year but his latest recruit has not forgotten his Parkhead impact.

Gray is an avid Celtic fan, well aware of the five domestic trophies the Aussie landed during two years in Glasgow. That’s why Postecoglou was a big driver behind his move to Spurs. Gray said: “I'm not gonna lie to you I'm a massive Celtic fan.

“I love him, my whole family is to be fair, my whole family loves him. I haven't said this to be fair. He's also a massive factor to me joining. I still have loads to learn. I am really excited. It’s a massive club and an opportunity I couldn’t really turn down. It still hasn’t sunk in yet to be honest and I am really excited. It is something I want to be part of.”

Leeds have been left gutted by his exit. They wrote in a statement: “Heartbroken to see one of our own depart, Archie Gray leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Leeds United, as he joins Tottenham.

“Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars.

“Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.