Celtic defender Nat Phillips returned to parent club Liverpool in January

Leeds United are preparing a summer move for Nat Phillips after the Liverpool defender spent some time at Celtic this season.

The centre-back has enjoyed the second half of this campaign in the English Championship with Cardiff City. Phillips made eight Celtic appearances before leaving in January at the end of a six-month loan deal, having struggled to make an impact at Parkhead.

Now it is claimed by The Mirror that with two years left on his Liverpool deal, his Anfield future is ‘unclear.’ Leeds United are ‘keen’ to offer a solution after pulling the plug on a January deal, with the defender on their wish list regardless of whether or not they achieve Premier League promotion.

While his Hoops spell didn’t go exactly according to plan this season, Celtic boss Rodgers said of Phillips in December: “Nat’s an experienced player. He’s very good in the air and attacks the ball well. In both boxes he’s very strong. It’s one of his key strengths.

“He came in on a short-term loan to help us in an emergency period and he’s been fantastic since he’s come in, his whole demeanour and behaviour around the place. He was injured when he first came in and the guys that have played have done really well.

“It’s the one position in the field where I’m reluctant to make changes. And when I say one position I include two players because centre halves balance off each other. That fluency is important, other positions can change but in the two centre halves you’ll make minimal changes.

“He’s had some game time, he hadn’t played for a long time before he came. He’s trained consistently after getting over that early bit and he has contributed very well to the culture here.”

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut admits a loan move back to Wales isn’t likely for the ex-Celtic defender and Leeds United target, but making a Bluebirds comeback is something he’s keen on. He told Wales Live: For a loan situation, it doesn't look like that.

“It depends what Liverpool want. If they renew a contract with him or want to sell him, it would have to be clear between him and Liverpool and then, see how Cardiff go on with this situation. For sure, he will get offers and then Liverpool have to decide what they want.

"He is a big add. Especially with the defensive shape and organising the defence. Even Dimi Goutas next to him feels more comfortable and the full-backs. He is doing the organising from the defence and his team-mates in front of him.

