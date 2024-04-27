Celtic are back in action this weekend with a Scottish Premiership away trip to Dundee as they look to build on their recent strong form. They beat Aberdeen on penalties to reach the Scottish Cup final last time out.

The Hoops are top of the table and are three points above rivals Rangers. They won 3-0 at home to St Mirren in their last league outing after goals by Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah.

Here is a look at how Celtic could line-up at Fir Park as they look to get another three points under their belt against Dundee...

1 . GK - Joe Hart He helped Celtic win on penalties against Aberdeen last time out.

2 . RB - Alistair Johnston The Canada international has been a regular this season.

3 . CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers He will be looking to keep Dundee's attacker at bay.