The two Glasgow rivals have been drawn against each other in this year’s competition and here is how the most recent meetings in the national cup have gone.

The draw for the semi finals of the 2022/23 Scottish Cup has been made and there will be an Old Firm derby as Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head at Hampden Park.

The two arch rivals have plenty of history against each other in this competition, having come up against each other plenty of times in the past. With the winner progressing to face either Championship side Inverness CT or Falkirk of League 1, it’s set to be a massive clash at the national stadium. Here is how the last five meetings between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup have played out and how the winners went on to do in that year’s competition:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers 2-1 Celtic (AET) - 2022 semi final

We’re going to see a replay of last year’s semi final which went the way of Rangers. The match ended 1-1 in normal time with Greg Taylor putting Celtic ahead in the 64th minute before Scott Arfield equalised 15 minutes later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the end it was decided by a Carl Starfelt own goal in extra time which sent Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side into the final. They would face Hearts at Hampden one month later and a 2-0 win secured their first Scottish Cup in over a decade.

Rangers 2-0 Celtic - 2021 fourth round

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next month’s semi final will be the third time in as many years the two rivals have met in the Scottish Cup and the first of that triple header also went the way of the Gers. Steve Davis opened the scoring in the first half at Ibrox and an own goal from Jonjoe Kenny in the second half secured a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Rangers’ reward was a home tie against St Johnstone in the next round, a dramatic match that went all the way to penalties and was won by the Perth club. Callum Davidson’s side went on to win the trophy that year as part of their historic cup double.

Celtic 4-0 Rangers - 2018 semi final

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another semi final clash came in the 2017/18 campaign and this was probably the most one sided cup meeting between the two in recent memory. Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor nettet in the first half and then Moussa Dembele and Oliver Ntcham both scored from the penalty spot in the second half for a 4-0 hammering.

Celtic went on to face Motherwell in the final with the Steelmen having beaten Aberdeen in their own semi final. McGregor and Ntcham were again on the scoresheet as the Hoops lifted the trophy after a 2-0 win.

Celtic 2-0 Rangers - 2017 semi final

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2018 semi final meeting was the second time the two sides had met in the competition at that stage in as many years. The previous season also went the way of Celtic with Scott Sinclair and Callum McGregor scoring either side of half time in a 2-0 win for the Hoops.

Celtic went on to beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final, having also beaten the Dons in the League Cup final that year. In doing so they completed a historic treble where they also went the entire domestic campaign without losing a match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers 2-2 Celtic (AET - Rangers won 5-4 on penalties) - 2016 semi final

The 2015 Scottish Cup semi final was only the second meeting of the two rivals in four years as Rangers made their journey up through the SPFL from League 2 back to the Premiership. It was a memorable game which ended 1-1 in normal time with Kenny Miller opening the scoring for the Gers in the first half and Erik Sviatchenko equalising for the Hoops in the second.