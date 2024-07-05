The Celtic team are desperate to see the arrival of one popular figure, according to Liam Scales. | Getty Images

Liam Scales is hoping that the club can secure a statement signing this summer

Celtic defender Liam Scales has revealed that the entire team are desperate to see the return of striker Adam Idah on a permanent basis after a hugely successful loan spell last term.

The Hoops recently had a bid in the region of £4m to £5m rejected for Norwich City, who fired in an impressive nine goals in 19 appearances during his loan spell, including a winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers to secure the Parkhead club a league and cup double.

Hoops fans are desperate for the club to launch an improved offer for the Republic of Ireland international and pundit Tam McManus has urged the club not to make the same mistake that they did with John McGinn in 2018 by failing to meet Norwich City’s asking price.

International team mate Scales is also hoping that the club can get the deal over the line as they target a domestic treble next season. He told the Scottish Sun that Idah is a talented player and a popular figure in the dressing room.

He said: “We’d love to have Adam back. He is a great lad and he is obviously a brilliant player, but to have him in the changing room as well is fantastic. He is a good guy, he’s funny. Adam is full of stories. You can have a laugh with him all the time. He is always in a good mood.

“He brought fun to the dressing room. He was good for a night out as well at the end of the year! Adam was massive for us, scored huge goals, and put in some massive performances. We would love to have him back, but it is out of our control. Hopefully it happens.”

He added that Idah is the ideal player to have around to take the pressure off people during a nail-biting title race: “Some players are big on the football leadership, Adam is more happy-go-lucky. He has a laugh with everybody. You need people like that. On top of leaders like Joe (Hart) and Callum McGregor, you need others who balance it out I suppose.

“Joe was amazing, a massive character. He was big in the dressing room, constantly talking, constantly helping people, and using his experience too. People would feed off that, it’s important for other players to step up and take that role on.