Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic winger Liel Abada faces an uncertain future at Parkhead despite signing a contract extension just four months ago.

The Israeli international is viewed as a top target for as many as three Championship clubs, while it is also believed that teams from the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are keeping close tabs on the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abada has largely been a success story in Glasgow since his £3.6m arrival from Maccabi Petah Tikva F.C. In his first two seasons in Scotland he lifted the league title and was also able to get his hands on the Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

The 22-year-old fired in 10 Premiership goals in both of his previous seasons - earning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award in the process and thus becoming the only non European player to achieve the feat.

Abada’s strong displays in his first two campaigns earned him a contract extension which now runs until 2027. However, he has endured a frustrating first campaign and has only recently returned to the first team set up after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Daily Mail claims that the likes of Southampton, Watford and West Brom are all hoping to land the player on loan in a bid to boost their promotion hopes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This interest has reportedly been prompted by the player’s ‘challenging situation’ at Celtic Park amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Daily Record explains that several members of the pro-Palestine stance among a section of the Parkhead support has raised questions about whether Abada could remain in Glasgow long-term amid the on-going conflict with Israel.

Former Celtic star Nir Bitton has been a vocal critic of the Hoops' fans, while several Israeli international team-mates and pundits in his homeland have advised him to make a move away from the Scottish champions as soon as possible.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is believed to be ‘dismissive’ of talks linking the player with a move away, particularly after his recent contact extension in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the situation in an earlier interview, he explained that Abada remains settled at Celtic.