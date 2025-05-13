The former Celtic star is now in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen

A former Celtic star is said to be closing in on a summer transfer to Liverpool.

The Reds have won the Premier League in Arne Slot’s first season but their end of season tale is being dominated by Trent Alexander Arnold’s proposed controversial move to Real Madrid. Fans are not happy over the circumstances of his exit, with Spain his likely destination as a free agent.

His replacement is needed and former Celtic man Frimpong is said to be firmly in the frame. He was signed by Celtic in 2019 after time in the Man City academy and shone over 18 months, signed by Bayer Leverkusen where he has become one of the world’s best attacking full-backs.

Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool transfer latest

Fans have kept tabs on his progress since leaving Celtic and now could be able to monitor him closer to home, with talks said to be at an advanced stage. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg said on X: “Understand Liverpool are seriously pursuing Jeremie Frimpong. Advanced talks have already taken place.

“Following detailed analysis and due to his availability, he is currently one of the top options for #LFC to potentially replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Frimpong is planning to move this summer. The 24-y/o right wing-back can leave Leverkusen in the summer thanks to a release clause set at around €35–40m.”

Transfer journalist, Nicola Schira, added: “Agreement in principle between #Liverpool and Jeremie #Frimpong for a contract until 2030. #LFC are ready to trigger the release clause (€40M) to sign him from #BayerLeverkusen in the summer transfer window to replace AlexanderArnold (will join Real Madrid).”

How Liverpool plan to replace Trent Alexander Arnold

While talks with Frimpong appear at an advanced stage, after sowing up new contracts for ex Celtic star Virgil Van Dijk and Mo Salah, Slot admits he wishes he could keep Alexander-Arnold. With that not an option now, he is excited by the hunt for a replacement. He said last week: “If I could make the choice, I would prefer Trent to stay. Okay, it’s clear, if I could choose between replacing all three or one of the three, I would definitely have picked for only one of the three.

“Of course, throughout the whole season I was hoping all three of them would stay, so it’s still a bit of a disappointment that one of those three has decided to leave this club. But I’m very, very, very happy that Mo and Virgil extended their contracts - and that should not be forgotten. It also gives a bit of new energy because we have to find… I'm not going to change everything, but it's different - Trent playing than Conor Bradley playing, or Joe Gomez playing, or Curtis Jones playing.

“So it does bring up the thing that I like about this job I'm doing, that finding answers for the qualities we have now in our team, because Conor brings in different qualities than Trent brings in. It is also for me, gives a bit of energy, it always gives you energy if new players come in as well, or if you just joined a new club, so last season all of them were new for me. It doesn't always have to lead to something negative, let's put it that way.”