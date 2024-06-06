The Liverpool man has spent time with Celtic before and a new transfer is being rumoured.

Nat Phillips is expected to leave Liverpool this summer after a season that involved time at Celtic.

The defender made a handful of appearances on loan at Parkhead in the first half of last term. He then returned to Anfield in the winter where he then left on loan for Cardiff City, where he impressed in the English Championship.

Talk of Leeds United has ignited but Phillips’ ride in Glasgow was not smooth sailing, with some of his performances critcisied. He has rebuilt his stock in England though, but it won’t be enough to cement a Liverpool future, as The Daily Mail claim the Reds ‘also anticipate selling Nat Phillips.’

Jurgen Klopp has left his role as manager and Arne Slot is now in the dugout, but back in January, the German boss was honest about Philipps’ Celtic spell. He said: “With Nat we have to see.

“We have to consider our own situation, stuff like this. He will definitely be with us until the end of the month. We will have talks and see our situation, that’s how it is.

“We really think highly actually of both, to be honest, because of the things the boys did when they were here. Now Nat, I’m not sure he would say it worked out 100 percent at Celtic.

