Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders has confirmed that Nat Phillips is the subject of interest from a number of clubs this window, just weeks after his departure from Parkhead.

Phillips was signed by Celtic this summer on a six month loan deal which expired in January. The 26-year-old struggled to make an impact in Glasgow and was limited to just eight appearances in all competitions.

Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers opted against extending Phillips’ stay at Celtic Park, as he failed to dislodge the settled partnership of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales.

Phillips, who has previously played for the likes of VFB Stuttgart and AFC Bournemouth on loan, is likely to be loaned out for a fourth time in a bid to help him achieve regular first team football.

So far, the central defender has played just 19 times for Liverpool since making his debut in 2019. The bulk of those appearances came in the 2020/21 campaign when he featured 17 times in the league and he has made just two appearances in the years that have followed.

Phillips is not the only former Premiership star who will be made available this month. Ljinders also informed Liverpool World reporters that ex-Aberdeen star Callum Ramsay would be made available after an equally lacklustre spell on loan at Preston, earlier in the season.

Ramsay burst onto the scene at Aberdeen in 2020 and his impressive form over two seasons caught the attention of Liverpool scouts, who hoped he would offer great cover to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back.

The youngster joined Liverpool for a fee of £4.2m in 2022 with the potential of rising to £6.5m, this deal marked a club record sale at the time for Aberdeen.

Ramsay has featured just twice for Liverpool since his arrival, with neither of these appearances coming in the league. His time at Anfield has been blighted by injuries and the club hoped that a loan spell at Preston would help him to discover his confidence.

However, the defender was limited to just two appearances at Deepdale and is now on the look out for another loan move. Commenting on both players, Ljinders said: "There is interest, which is good. We have to find with the agent, with himself, with the clubs the right decision for the player.

"He needs to have game-time, he needs to play and have a lot of success. That's why I liked the move of Fabio [Carvalho] for example (who joined Hull City) with Tyler [Morton]. Our head of loans Matt Newberry needs a holiday after this for sure!