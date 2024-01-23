Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers will stump up £4.5million plus bonuses to land versatile Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohamed Diomande - with the deal to be completed in the coming day

The highly rated 22-year-old is expected to touch down in Glasgow over the next 48 hours to apply the finishing touches on his transfer after seeing his flight into the UK delayed due to Storm Isha on Monday.

Reports suggested Diomande had entered the final year of his contract with the Danish Superliga club, but The Scottish Sun claim that he recently put pen to paper on an extension through to 2028 - hence the reason why Rangers have splashed out on the larger fee.

The playmaker has been granted permission to leave Nordsjaelland's mid-season training camp in America to hold talks with Ibrox officials after the fee was agreed between the two clubs. Danish outlet BT report the Gers will fork out €5.3m plus add-ons to secure the player's signature.