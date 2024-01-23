Mohamed Diomande to Rangers hefty transfer fee revealed as contract details clarified
FC Nordsjaelland midfielder expected to arrive in Glasgow over the next 48 hours to finalise the deal
Rangers will stump up £4.5million plus bonuses to land versatile Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohamed Diomande - with the deal to be completed in the coming day
The highly rated 22-year-old is expected to touch down in Glasgow over the next 48 hours to apply the finishing touches on his transfer after seeing his flight into the UK delayed due to Storm Isha on Monday.
Barring any last-minute hiccups, the Ivory Coast Under-23 international will be confirmed as manager Philippe Clement second January signing later this week and his first permanent arrival following the loan capture of Fabio Silva.
Reports suggested Diomande had entered the final year of his contract with the Danish Superliga club, but The Scottish Sun claim that he recently put pen to paper on an extension through to 2028 - hence the reason why Rangers have splashed out on the larger fee.
The playmaker has been granted permission to leave Nordsjaelland's mid-season training camp in America to hold talks with Ibrox officials after the fee was agreed between the two clubs. Danish outlet BT report the Gers will fork out €5.3m plus add-ons to secure the player's signature.
Diomande will sign a long-term deal with the Glasgow giants after battling back to full fitness following a recent illness after a trip home to the Ivory Coast on holiday. Explaining what happened, Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup said: "He went home on holiday and was ill with malaria. He lost ten per cent of his body weight because he was so ill. So he has done well to rehabilitate and recover and get back to playing football. We all know what he can do."