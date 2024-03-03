Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shone with kids of late.

Jurgen Klopp is using the Liverpool kids - and Kenny Dalglish says the use of Daniel Kelly at Celtic shows Brendan Rodgers can do similar.

The German manager is trying to go out with a major bang as his legendary Anfield stint prepares to end. He memorably won the English League Cup last month against Chelsea with a clutch of young stars used.

Daniel Kelly meanwhile at Parkhead netted his first goal in Hoops during an emphatic 7-1 win over Dundee in the Premiership. Amid a tight Premiership title race with Rangers, Dalglish says using players like Kelly can help build a connection with fans.

He wrote in his Sunday Post column: "The title race is very close and it will come down to which side takes most points in the remaining two Old Firm games. The Celtic players will also have been really pleased to hear the ovation they got at half-time in the midweek thrashing of Dundee.

"It's important to have a connection and trust between players and supporters. It doesn't guarantee anything but it certainly gives you a better chance of being successful. Brendan made a point of highlighting the backing on Wednesday night.

"The young players benefit from it and you only have to look at the ovation Daniel Kelly got after his terrific strike. Supporters love to see a kid coming through the ranks and look at Liverpool recently with the bond with the young players.

"Daniel would also have felt that warmth and long may it continue. I want to see as many youngsters as possible excel at clubs up and down the country. It was a wonderful moment for the young man and he showed impressive composure and confidence to execute that strike so well."

Dalglish has also been impressed with Norwich City loanee Adam Idah. He arrived in January on loan from Norwich City and has five Premiership goals so far.

The Liverpool legend added: "Adam has really excelled. His arrival at the end of the January transfer window was greeted with a mixed reaction. Some people wanted Celtic to spend a few million quid on a recognised striker.

"They got Adam, who was not starting games for Norwich City in the English Championship. But he has made many of his critics eat their words with vital goals at Hibernian and last weekend at Fir Park.

