Celtic loanee Adam Idah

If reports are to be believed, Celtic and Rangers are jostling off the field as much as they are on it. Just two points separate the Glaswegian clubs in the Premiership but preparations are already underway for the summer.

Ahead of another big weekend of Scottish football, GlasgowWorld has profiled the latest transfer rumours involving both clubs. Here is your daily round-up for Saturday, March 2.

Rangers eye another free transfer

Rangers are keeping tabs on Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare about a potential free transfer, according to reports. The player is already able to talk to non-English clubs, with Celtic also expressing interest.

Gers have reaped the benefits of signing unwanted players from English clubs in recent years. The likes of Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Tom Lawrence have given the Teddy Bear an effective transfer blueprint.

O’Hare has scored six goals and made three assists from midfield in the Championship this season. He is a product of the Aston Villa academy.

Celtic learn Idah price

Former Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Norwich City will demand £10million for Celtic loanee Adam Idah. The 23-year-old has hit the ground running since making the switch to Parkhead last month.

Five goals in as many Premiership games has kept the Hoops two points behind Rangers - and still in the title race. But his heroics in front of goal may be working against Celtic, with Norwich potentially bumping his price up.

Palmer warned Celtic that Idah’s value has likely skyrocketed due to his success. He told Football Insider: “Norwich City are holding out for a big fee for Adam Idah, who's gone on loan to Celtic," Palmer said. "He's enjoying life up at Celtic but Norwich want a big fee and he is under contract until the summer of 2028.

"The Irish international has scored five goals from his first six games in Scotland so it's a very, very bright start. It remains to be seen what the figure will be, but it will be more than the original £3million that was touted at the start.