Ange Postecoglou was formerly Celtic boss

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been touted as an ideal fit for Liverpool - but a move to Anfield from Tottenham has been firmly placed in one category.

The Australian is a hero in Glasgow’s east-end, having won five out of six available domestic trophies during his two seasons at Celtic. He was previously at Yokohama F. Marinos. His first season at Tottenham in the English Premier League has attracted plaudits as Spurs rebuild in his image with high-octane attacking football.

A period of change dawns at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp on the way out. Feyenoord’s Arne Slot looks poised to become his replacement but former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton reckons Postecoglou is a great Anfield fit with his style of play. That said, it is not a move he expects to see happen with the former Parkhead gaffer’s Tottenham project only at its start.

Hutton told Football Insider: “I can tell you this, I think in terms of the way Postecoglou plays football, he would suit a move to Liverpool.

“We’ve seen what he’s been able to do at Tottenham in a short period of time, but I don’t think he’ll leave. Liverpool will have other options and Ange is happy with where he is.