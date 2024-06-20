The defender’s role in the Swiss goal has been looked at | AFP via Getty Images

The Celtic star was in the mix at Euro 2024 and a Liverpool star has defended him.

Liverpool and Scotland star Andy Robertson has come out in defence of Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston after his Scotland error.

Steve Clarke’s side drew 1-1 with Hungary in their second Euro 2024 clash in Group A, showing resilience and bravery to recover from a 5-1 thrashing on opening day vs hosts Germany. Scott McTominay’s deflected strike put the nation ahead but a poor pass towards his own box by Ralston allowed Xherdan Shaqiri to fire home a sweet first-time strike.

It’s win or go home for Scotland this Sunday vs Hungary in the final group match, and the Celtic-right back has had a definitive backing from his pal starring for Liverpool at club level.

Captain Robertson told BBC Sport: "More like us, much more like us. Aggressive, on the front foot, couldn't get off to a better start.

"We make a mistake but make no mistake about it, Tony Ralston was unbelievable after that mistake. Second half, he was different class. We had our chances but so did they. We were a lot more happy with that performance. We'll take the draw and we've taken it into the last game and that's all we can ask.

"We need to go again Sunday because that's a massive game for us now. We can take a lot of positives from tonight but we can also tweak a little thing and improve even more and that's a good thing.