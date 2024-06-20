Scott Brown targets Steven Gerrard-era Rangers signing as Celtic hero offers chance to ex-Ibrox player
Scott Brown has offered a former Rangers starlet the chance to win a contract in his Ayr United revolution.
The Celtic hero is looking forward to his first full season as head coach of the Honest Men, having taken over earlier this year. He previously managed in England with Fleetwood Town and now is back in Scotland for an open Championship season.
One player he is believed to have targeted, according to the Daily Record, is Jake Hastie. The former Scotland youth international emerged as a hot prospect at Motherwell around the same time as David Turnbull and Allan Campbell, attracting Rangers interest.
He signed for the Light Blues in 2019 during Steven Gerrard’s managerial tenure at Ibrox. He made just two senior appearances, spending time on loan at Rotherham United, Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Linfield before departing permanently in 2022.
Hastie has since been contracted to Hartlepool United and he spent time last season on loan at Hamilton Accies, who achieved promotion back to the Scottish second tier from League One. That stint is over and he has been told he can move on by Hartlepool, but the Celtic hero offers a chance.
It is claimed “boss Scott Brown has given the former Rangers youngster the chance to win a deal.” The 25-year-old is looking to get his career back on track and he will have the chance to prove he can do that at Somerset Park. Hastie’s breakthrough campaign saw him net 11 times with seven assists across Motherwell and Alloa Athletic action, scoring seven goals last term.
