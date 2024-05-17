The star (L) has sent a Celtic message.

The Liverpool star has been linked with a Celtic transfer this summer.

The Liverpool star has a burning Celtic rumour surrounding him - and now Caoimhin Kelleher has declared his title glory satisfaction.

Two goals from Matt O’Riley plus Adam Idah, James Forrest and Daizen Maeda strikes sealed a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock midweek that sent the Premiership trophy back to Parkhead. Captain Callum McGregor will lift the trophy aloft again this weekend vs St Mirren.

A host of famous faces have congratulated the Hoops, with several football figures taking to Idah’s Instagram to praise the forward on loan from Norwich City. One of which is Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher, who has been linked with a move to Glasgow this summer as a replacement for Joe Hart, the current Celtic number one who is retiring.

Kelleher said “Love it you”, with the pair Republic of Ireland teammates on the international stage. Former Celtic defender Shane Duffy and Norwich City pal Shane Duffy said “Benzi!” while Irish winger James McClean added “love it big fella.”

Speaking to Celtic TV, Idah has admitted he is loving life in Hoops, as a decision over his future looms once his loan from the Canaries ends. He said: “Unbelievable.

“I had a tough start to the season, my confidence was low and ever since I arrived I've been so welcomed in. I hope I repaid that to the fans and to the players and look, I'm over the moon to be here.

"The crowd are unbelievable. What the boys have done tonight has been amazing. Not just tonight, but the whole season. There's been so many ups and downs, so it's fantastic to enjoy it with everyone.