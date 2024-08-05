He is set for an exit of some sort | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The former Celtic attacker is possibly on for a transfer exit at Liverpool.

Former Celtic star Ben Doak is set to leave Liverpool - with a permanent exit not ruled out.

The Reds have had the youngster out on their tour of the US this summer under new manager Arne Slot. He has emerged as a bright talent since moving to Liverpool from Celtic in 2022, but last season was hampered by injury that also ruled him out of Euro 2024.

Now that his new gaffer has had a look at him, a decision has reportedly been made on where he plays his football this season. The Daily Express claim that Liverpool have “decided to let Ben Doak leave on loan this summer after assessing his performances in pre-season.” Leicester City, Southampton and Brentford are keen on him, according to the report.

A loan deal “is the most likely solution” when it comes to the ex-Hoops player but “the Reds intend to take all options into consideration, including those which involve permanent buy options.” Doak was highly-rated at Celtic and broke into the senior team, appearing in an Old Firm derby before leaving for the Premier League.

He told Liverpool’s club media last week of pre-season so far: “The schedule is really good and really tough. We’re pretty much at it all day every day, so it’s just up to us as players to recover well and make sure we can go at it every morning.

“Obviously I was injured for so long, so coming back at possibly the toughest part of the year physically, I don’t see much better preparation for the new season than that. I wouldn’t say lost time, who knows if I would have played?

“Obviously in my mind I’d like to think that I would have. But I can’t look back at last season because it’s last season, I need to look at this season and just try to get as many appearances on the board as possible.”