The Scottish champions have scored 39 goals in 11 top-flight games so far this season.

Celtic travel to West Lothian to take on a Livingston side aiming to build on their impressive Scottish Premiership form of late.

Fresh from a 1-1 draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in their penultimate Champions League group stage match, Ange Postecoglou’s side will be eager to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table.

The reigning champions have been in ruthless scoring form domestically this season, netting 39 times in 11 matches - something they have been unable to replicate throughout their disappointing European campaign.

James Forrest scored Celtic's third - and his first league goal of the season - during the 3-1 win over Livingston. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Nevertheless, a thrilling 4-3 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle last weekend, in which VAR took centre stage on a historic weekend for Scottish football, stretched Celtic’s advantage over their Glasgow rivals in the title race.

Livingston currently occupy sixth place and have recorded impressive results, beating the likes of Hibs, Hearts and Dundee United. Following back-to-back defeats at the start of October, the Lions returned to winning ways against St Johnstone before earning a 1-1 draw against Rangers with ten men - conceding a 91st minute equaliser to deny them a first EVER win at Ibrox in their history.

Frontman Joel Nouble has gained many admirers for his no-nonsense goal scoring approach in recent months and he will be hoping for another eyecatching performance against the other half of the Old Firm.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Livingston vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tony Macaroni Arena, West Lothian

When: Sunday, October 30th – kick-off 12pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 11.00am - an hour before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app across all devices.

Subscribers in the UK and Ireland can also stream the game through CelticTV. BBC Sportsound will also provide online and radio updates throughout the match, with Sportscene highlights on from 7.30pm.

What are the latest match odds?

LIVINGSTON 10/1| DRAW 5/1 | CELTIC 1/4

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Willie Collum has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Daniel McFarlane, with Matthew MacDermid named as the fourth official. Alan Muir is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Livingston vs Celtic?

Ange Postecoglou confirmed that skipper Callum McGregor is “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from a knee injury picked up against RB Leipzig earlier this month.

The Scotland international, who is a important presence for the Hoops in the midfield engine room, was ruled out until after the World Cup break and that timescale remains in place as the 29-year-old continues his rehabilitation.

Portuguese winger Jota and Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt are both available for selection but it seems unlikely that both players will start on the artifical surface in West Lothian.

Jota has made a return to full training with Celtic

Providing an update on McGregor’s condition, Postecoglou told Sky Sports: “He’s a constant presence, he’s always around the dressing room. The recovery’s going well but we won’t see him before the break.

“Callum’s pushing every boundary and is probably ahead of schedule, which is no surprise to us. Speaking to him, he’s in a really good space and is really pleased with how it’s going. He realises when we come back there’s still a fair bit of the season to go; the most important part of the season. He wants to be a big contributor to that.”

Livingston boss David Martindale is without the suspended Morgan Boyes following his straight red card for a rash challenge on Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox last weekend.

