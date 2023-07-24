The Hoops are expected to announce the capture of the Polish ace imminently in what has been a busy day of incomings.

Legia Warsaw defender Maik Nawrocki looks set to be confirmed as Celtic’s THIRD signing of the day after he was spotted at the club’s Lennoxtown training base earlier today.

It has been a busy afternoon of incomings after the Hoops announced the captures of South Korean duo Yang Hyun-jun from Gangwon and Kwon Hyeok-kyu from Busan IPark. The pair are soon to be followed through the door by Nawrocki after an image was leaked on social media of him posing for photographs as part of a triple signing unveiling.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has been actively looking to bolster his squad across all areas of the park and it now looks as if the Parkhead club have beaten off strong competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray to land Nawrocki after he jetted into Glasgow to apply the finishing touches on a £4.3million move.

The Polish star appeared to be posing alongside both Yang and Kwon ahead of the first-team returning from their pre-season tour of Japan later today. The three new recruits will meet up with their new team mates and be integrated into the squad over the the next fortnight before the start of the 2023/24 season.

Supporters will be hoping to catch their first glimpse of the trio in action during Saturday’s friendly clash against Premier League side Wolve sin Dublin and then during James Forrest’s testimonial at home to La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao next Tuesday night.

Nawrocki has been strongly tipped to make his mark at international level by the Polish FA’s chief scout Maciej Chorazyk. Despite being born in Germany, the centre-back has played for the Poles at every age group so far and has committed to the national team, who are believed to have been tracking his progress closely for several years.

Corazyk told the Sunday Post: “I believe Maik Nawrocki will go on to play for the national team for many years. He’s a player who has been in our system since he was 14 years old. We have been in constant contact with him and he’s played for Poland at all levels. He was even named in the original squad for the World Cup, althought he didn’t make the final cut.