Rangers have confirmed the departure of Glen Kamara to Championship side Leeds United but Celtic are ‘set to resist’ any attempts from the Elland Road outfit for Matt O’Riley.

Kamara has joined Leeds for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year deal in West Yorkshire. Rangers boss Michael Beale had been open about the player’s future throughout the summer, as the Finland international was expected to leave Ibrox before the transfer deadline.

The 27-year-old joined Rangers from fellow Scottish Premiership side Dundee in 2019 as he won a SPFL title and Scottish Cup during his time in Glasgow.

A Rangers statement confirmed: “Rangers Football Club can today confirm the departure of Glen Kamara to Leeds United for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder, who joined the club from Dundee in January 2019, made over 190 appearances across five seasons at Ibrox.

“Lifting the league title in 2020/21, and the Scottish Cup the following year, Kamara was a big part of those successes in Light Blue, featuring 51 times in the league winning season.

“A memorable goal in the 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Europa League in 2021/22 saw the Finland international help Rangers to their first European final since 2008. All at Rangers thank Glen for his time at the club and wish him well for his future career.”

Leeds also held an interest in Celtic’s O’Riley but the Yorkshire Evening Post reports Celtic will resist offers from the Championship as they seek to keep the midfielder who is a part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans at the Scottish champions this season.

The Whites may cool their interest in the player after signing two midfielders on Thursday, with Ilia Gruev joining on a permanent deal from Weder Bremen to join Kamara at the club.

Meanwhile, Celtic confirmed the arrival of Liverpool defender Nat Phillips on loan until January. The defender came through Liverpool’s academy and has had successful loan spells with Bournemouth and German side, VfB Stuttgart.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Nat Phillips said: “I’m really excited. When I heard about the interest it was one that got me excited.”There were a few other options that didn’t quite make me feel the same as this one did, so I was really keen to get it over the line and I’m delighted to be here now.”

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers added: “We’re delighted to bring Nat to Celtic and we’re looking forward to working with him in the months ahead.”It’s been well-documented that it’s an area of the team we needed to look at in the short-term due to a number of injuries we have experienced, and so we’re pleased that Nat will provide that defensive support in the squad.