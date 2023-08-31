Next Celtic transfer ‘all but done’ as Rangers linked star ‘open’ to Southampton move

The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines as we enter the final 48 hours of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, both sides are now fully focused on the first Old Firm derby of the season this weekend in the Scottish Premiership. Not only that but the summer transfer window has entered its final 48 hours so time is running out for both sides to get deals done.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoops brought in Luis Palma last night and Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is set to arrive on loan while new reports confirm another deal is as good as done. Elsewhere, a striker who was previously linked with Rangers could make a move before the window shuts and is said to be open to joining Southampton. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Thursday, August 31:

Next Celtic transfer ‘all but done’

Per a report from The Scottish Sun, via ‘sources in Portugal’ , Celtic’s loan deal for Benfica starlet Paulo Bernardo is ‘practically done’. The 21-year old is apparently travelling to Celtic Park with the move expected to be confirmed soon.

The deal is drawing comparisons to the signing of Jota, a former teammate of Bernardo, who also first arrived on loan before signing permanently. His £6m transfer fee was more than quadrupled when the Hoops sold him this summer for £25 million.

Rangers linked star ‘open’ to Southampton move

Scotland international Ross Stewart could be on the move before the summer transfer window shuts. The former Ross County forward is currently with EFL Championship side Sunderland but is wanted by their league rivals Southampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement