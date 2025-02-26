The latest midweek headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

There’s plenty to unpack in the media following the latest Scottish Premiership results. With the Philippe Clement sacking also still fresh for many, we’ve continued to monitor the fallout from the big Rangers decision.

Meanwhile, Celtic have been praised for their recent performances and enjoyed a statement 5-1 win over Aberdeen.

Take a look at the latest news for both Celtic and Rangers right here.

Neil Lennon makes ‘big player’ Celtic claim

Last summer’s signing Arne Engels continues to go from strength to strength with his new side and Neil Lennon is delighted with what he’s seen from the Celtic midfielder so far.

The Belgium international may not have started every game this season but he is yet to miss a single fixture in any competition as he continues to improve his displays under Brendan Rodgers.

Engels shone yet again with two assists for the Hoops in their dominant 5-1 win over Aberdeen. His efforts have taken his tally for the season up to nine goals and 12 assists across all tournaments. Even when he hasn’t contributed to a goal, he has earned praise for his performances, and former Celtic manager Lennon is impressed with Engels’ form.

“We’re seeing all the attributes he’s got now. I felt early on in the season he was struggling with the tightness, taking the ball into tight areas. Now we’re really seeing him flourish. I thought he was great against Bayern Munich in both games,” Lennon told Sky Sports.

“He was a little bit of a slow burner obviously but now he’s really shown his quality Not only running with the ball but his actual play in general. His all-round game is coming on, he’s a big player now for Celtic, which you wouldn’t have said maybe two or three months ago.”

‘Majorly unfair’ treatment towards James Tavernier called out

Following the dismissal of Philippe Clement, former Rangers ace Todd Cantwell has come under fire for a recent Instagram story he uploaded and tagged James Tavernier in.

“Sun’s out, so is our tune James Tavernier,” Cantwell wrote with a laughing emoji a day after Clement’s sacking. The image in question was of his car radio, showing him listening to the song ‘Talibans’ by Byron Messia.

Cantwell’s exit from Rangers came following a public dispute with Clement. Pundit and former Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley has called the midfielder out for his post and essentially dragging Tavernier into it. Others are also disappointed with Cantwell’s post, and especially his decision to involve Tavernier in it.

“That’s poor form from Cantwell. Heard he’s a lovely lad but tagging someone in this, today of all days, isn’t fair at all. That’s majorly unfair on James Tavernier for me,” Bartley wrote on social media in response to another user.

“Like the song is a nothing song and it might have nothing to do with Clement leaving. Doing it today, tagging James, causes people to question things! Even if he’s sending a message with it, don’t tag anyone else. It’s poor mate.”