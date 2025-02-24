Rangers have a big decision to make on who to bring in next

Rangers have made the decision to sack Philippe Clement after their tough season to date. They are sat in 2nd place in the Scottish Premiership table behind rivals Celtic.

The Gers lost 2-0 at home to St Mirren over the weekend and that proved to be the final straw for Clement. They had 17 shots and 66% possession against the Buddies but weren’t able to break them down.

Rangers are now in the hunt for a new manager to lead them forward. They have a big decision to make and will be weighing up their options.

Reaction to Rangers sacking

Former Rangers man Ally McCoist has slammed his ex-club for their ‘shocking’ recruitment over recent times which has contributed to Clement’s exit. The Glasgow giants have fallen short of Celtic once again this year.

McCoist has told talkSPORT: "Miles behind them (Celtic). It is a good job if you get backed, the recruitment has been shocking, it really has. You look across the city. The one thing you have to do as a Rangers manager, you have got to beat Celtic, if you are a Celtic manager, you have got to beat Rangers. It's relatively simple, to be a success, you have got to beat the other team.

"The gulf between the two clubs, at this moment in time, is massive. So anyone going in there is going to have to take the whole place by the scruff of the neck and give it a right good shake. They are going to have to get backed by new owners, who financially back the new coach.

"The money which has been spent, you could name individuals, Cortes, people like that, it's millions of pounds, millions of pounds, have been effectively thrown away. I know the lad got injured. The players coming in have not been of a good enough standard. What the fans are finding it difficult to accept, and I am with them 100 per cent, is a lack of fight and lack of desire.

"The Rangers football team on the pitch is weak and I wouldn't mind playing against it, to be quite honest, it's a team you would love to play against because there is a weakness about it on the pitch and, sadly, off the pitch at this time as well."

He continued: "You take that job, you can complain about recruitment, you can complain about the next thing, you will get the sack, the players won't get the sack and that is what has happened.

"Of course, he [Clement] has to shoulder responsibility. I don't think it is all down to him, by any stretch of the imagination. I actually think if they had gone last year and got Lawrence Shankland, I think they might have won the league, I genuinely do. If they had gone and given Hearts whatever they wanted, Shankland might have scored the goals which won Rangers the league.

"It wasn't to be, Celtic deservedly came back and won the league. The decline in the club, on and off the pitch, since they won the league and were beaten in the Europa League Final, it hurts to see."

Rangers have to get their next appointment right as they look to bridge the gap between them and Celtic. They also need to make smarter signings in the future and bring in players who can strengthen their squad.

Other reaction to Rangers sacking

Elsewhere, Kris Boyd has said: “You look at Rangers in recent weeks especially, yes they may be lacking in confidence, but there's no real style of play. They are just hoping that something happens.

"The chopping and changing of players, the amount of substitutions at half-time, the summer signings that have now found themselves out the team, and also the interviews after the game were telling. It was a comedy for the majority of the time with Philippe Clement, especially this season. Come Saturday night there, you could tell that he was a broken man and it was only a matter of time before Rangers decided that enough was enough.”

Ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton has posted on X: “On October 30 after the defeat to Aberdeen myself and Kris Boyd said it was time for Big Phil to go. The Rangers board didn’t listen…He seemed to be a decent man but didn’t understand the demands of football in Glasgow. Another Rangers manager seen off by Brendan Rodgers…”

Rangers are back in action on Wednesday night with an away trip to Rugby Park to play Kilmarnock. They then face Motherwell at home this weekend before an Europa League clash against Fenerbahce in Istanbul.