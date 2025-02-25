Celtic were in Scottish Premiership action against Aberdeen at Parkhead on Tuesday night

Rampant Celtic produced a five-star performance to blow Aberdeen away and extend their lead at the Scottish Premiership summit to 16 points.

The runaway league leaders got back to winning ways in emphatic style after suffering rare back-to-back defeats in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and on their travels at Hibs on Saturday.

This was relatively one-way traffic for Brendan Rodgers’ side as they came within minutes of setting a new record of 10 consecutive home league victories without conceding a single goal until Shayden Morris’ netted a 90th minute consolation for the Dons.

That was the only thing the hardy band of travelling Aberdeen supporters had to cheer all evening after watching their team slump to another heavy defeat in Glasgow.

Celtic showed no mercy in front of goal with man of the moment Daizen Maeda, Jota and skipper Callum McGregor effectively killing off the match as a contest by half-time.

Aberdeen were wasteful when presented with a couple of decent second half chances and Celtic ruthlessly made them pay with substitute Luke McCowan slipping through Yang Hyun-jun to dink home from close rangers.

By this stage, the visitors had well untruly folded despite Morris finding the net. There was still time for Maeda to knock in a terrific Alistair Johnston delivery in stoppage time to round off the scoring.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Celtic players rated at Parkhead via WhoScored.

GK - Kasper Schmeichel (5.8/10)

Wayward pass almost led Nisbet to open the scoring. Produced a big first-half save from Dabbagh early doors. His distribution was poor by his own standards. Denied another clean sheet right at the death after he was beaten at his near post.

RB - Alistair Johnston (7.3/10)

Linked well with Kuhn down the right flank, making a few good overlapping runs. Strong defensively and made a few important interceptions.

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers (7.3/10)

Had to bail out Schmeichel with a last-ditch goal line clearance early on. Rarely tested and stood up to the challenge.

LCB - Auston Trusty (6.7/10)

A fairly sure-footed display on this occasion. Didn’t have a great deal to do.

LB - Jeffrey Schlupp (7.0/10)

Making his second league start and was rock-steady. Strong in the air and dealt with most of the threat that came down his side.

CDM - Callum McGregor (8.3/10)

Cruised through this 90 minutes. An experienced head in the middle of the park. Blazed over the top in the first-half but grabbed his eighth goal of the campaign just before half-time with a neat side-foot finish.

CM - Arne Engels (8.5/10)

This was a stroll in the park for the £11 million man. Created two goals for Jota and McGregor and fashioned a number of opportunities throughout. A top performance.

CM - Reo Hatate (7.1/10)

A busy shift for the Japanese utility man. Range of passing was excellent and carved out three good chances before he was taken off.

RW - Jota (7.7/10)

Looks to be really finding his feet again in a Hoops jersey. At his creative best here, with his direct running and trickery posing the Dons’ backline plenty of problems. Capped off a fine shift with a goal after a mazy run.

LW - Nicolas Kuhn (7.1/10)

One of the German’s quieter games, with most of Celtic’s attacking threat coming down the left-hand side. Switched flanks with Jota midway through the first-half. Started the move with which led to Jota’s goal.

CF - Daizen Maeda (9.4/10)

Starting as the central striker once more, Maeda was in electric form. Found the net on two occasion for his 24th and 25th goals of the campaign. A constant menace and his workrate is relentless.

Subs used: Yang (7.3), McCowan (7.3), Idah (6.3), Bonnar (6.0), Scales (6.1).