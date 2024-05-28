Rangers legend Ally McCoist would not want to see Celtic demoted from the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Ibrox great Ally McCoist has filited referee Nick Walsh over his role in Rangers’ disallowed goal against Celtic at Hampden.

Ally McCoist has launched a furious tirade on the standard of officiating in Scotland as he slaughtered referee Nick Walsh over his “scandalous” decision to rule out Abdallah Sima’s goal in the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers.

The Ibrox legend vented his frustration live on air on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning as he responded to a text from a Celtic fan who jokingly shared an ‘unlucky’ message with the pundit. McCoist branded the “incompetence” of match officials in charge of the showpiece fixture at Hampden as “nothing short of ridiculous” during a scathing rant as he called out the performances of Walsh and John Beaton on VAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Host Jeff Stelling opened the discussion about Sima’s disallowed strike for a push on Celtic keeper Joe Hart - a decision that was initially given by Walsh before deciding to overturn his call after conducting a pitchside review.

McCoist accepted Nicolas Raskin’s push was enough to chop off the goal, but remains adamant a penalty should have been awarded to Philippe Clement’s side just a few seconds earlier when Greg Taylor grappled with Raskin before the shove on Hart occurred. Delivering his blunt verdict on the incident, McCoist said: “We were (unlucky), he has got a point there. Jeff, scandalous, absolutely scandalous honestly but I have come to expect it. The incompetence of our officials is nothing short of ridiculous. It is bordering on embarrassing to tell you the truth.

“They disallow the goal for a shove. OK, there may be a little shove and I can understand that. But then go back two seconds and they've got to give a penalty. The boy has got his arms wrapped around the guy who eventually does the little shove. It is just total incompetence Jeff, but we've come to accept it and that’s the way it goes.”