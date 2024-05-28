Fuming Rangers hero launches scathing rant over 'incompetence' of Scottish Cup final officials
Ally McCoist has launched a furious tirade on the standard of officiating in Scotland as he slaughtered referee Nick Walsh over his “scandalous” decision to rule out Abdallah Sima’s goal in the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers.
The Ibrox legend vented his frustration live on air on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning as he responded to a text from a Celtic fan who jokingly shared an ‘unlucky’ message with the pundit. McCoist branded the “incompetence” of match officials in charge of the showpiece fixture at Hampden as “nothing short of ridiculous” during a scathing rant as he called out the performances of Walsh and John Beaton on VAR.
Host Jeff Stelling opened the discussion about Sima’s disallowed strike for a push on Celtic keeper Joe Hart - a decision that was initially given by Walsh before deciding to overturn his call after conducting a pitchside review.
McCoist accepted Nicolas Raskin’s push was enough to chop off the goal, but remains adamant a penalty should have been awarded to Philippe Clement’s side just a few seconds earlier when Greg Taylor grappled with Raskin before the shove on Hart occurred. Delivering his blunt verdict on the incident, McCoist said: “We were (unlucky), he has got a point there. Jeff, scandalous, absolutely scandalous honestly but I have come to expect it. The incompetence of our officials is nothing short of ridiculous. It is bordering on embarrassing to tell you the truth.
“They disallow the goal for a shove. OK, there may be a little shove and I can understand that. But then go back two seconds and they've got to give a penalty. The boy has got his arms wrapped around the guy who eventually does the little shove. It is just total incompetence Jeff, but we've come to accept it and that’s the way it goes.”
The incident continues to prove a major talking point after Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops went on to lift the trophy, courtesy of substitute Adam Idah’s last-minute winner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.