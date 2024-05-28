Celtic have reportedly made up their mind over loan star Adam Idah ahead of the summer transfer window.

Celtic are said to be preparing to give Brendan Rodgers his primary transfer wish heading into this summer. The Hoops are coming off another memorable season that saw them win the double, beating Rangers to both titles.

The latest came in the form of the Scottish Cup, which was secured after a tight and nervy Hampden Park affair. There were limited clear-cut chances, but the game was decided when Rangers keeper Jack Butland made an uncharacteristic error, fumbling the ball into the path of Adam Idah, who thumped the ball home from close range to secure another Hoops title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Idah enjoyed a strong season with the Hoops after joining on loan from Norwich City in January, scoring seven and assisting two in 10 league appearances. The forward was actually a regular for Norwich in the first half of the season, but David Wagner decided to allow him to leave in January regardless.

Wagner has since been sacked, and that could be a complicating factor for Celtic who, according to the Daily Record, have already decided they want to keep Idah permanently. It’s claimed the Hoops have already decided that they will attempt to sign Idah as per Rodgers’ wishes.

With no option to buy, Celtic will be relying on Norwich being willing to sell, and it’s claimed the Canaries want £6million to complete a deal. Though, while Wagner may have made up his mind about Idah, given he has been sacked, it may be that the incoming manager will want to get a look of the 23-year-old during pre-season before making the decision to sell.

The Bhoys may move to attempt to get ahead of that by striking a deal with the Norwich board before a manager is appointed, but the decision will be Norwich’s. Rodgers has already made it publicly clear that he wants to keep Idah, saying after the cup final: “For me, he was the catalyst of our season because we needed a different dimension up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The big guy comes in, he has so much potential and played in some really important games. What I love about Adam is he is a big game player. He loves the big games and occasions. Hopefully we can do something. He has a long-term contract at Norwich but he is definitely one I would love to bring back here. At 23 with the potential and quality he has I think he can really push on in his career.”

Speaking about his own future, Idah said: “It's different class, you're not going to get this support and this fanbase in many other clubs. To get a turnout like this and, even when we won the league we came back at 11:30 you've thousands and thousands of fans there.