Hannibal Mejbri has shared his clear willingness to play more often amid Man Utd exit links to Rangers and Celtic.

First it was the Light Blues that were linked with the Tunisian international, but now Celtic have been touted as another suitor. Rangers have lost John Lundstram and Ryan Jack in their engine room while reports claim Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants another midfielder.

Speaking on his future, Mejbri has been speaking on his situation, discussing his friendship with a former Ibrox loanee in Amad Diallo and how his spell on loan at Sevilla last season went. He told National News: “It didn’t go well (at Sevilla) but I feel like I learnt a lot and that I’m more mature.

“I can feel that around the United players now. I’m not going to say that I’m considered an old player because I’m only 21, but they are not treating me like a young player either. I feel respected by my teammates.

"As a footballer, I just want to play and show myself. Every player will say the same. I’m tired of sitting on a bench watching others play. I was close with Anthony Elanga and Teden Mengi.

“I’ve seen them leave the club and succeed as Premier League players and I’m proud of them. They needed to play every week like I do, but it’s harder to do it at United.

“I’m good with everyone here at United. I’m a smiley happy person. My friends now are Maxi (Oyedele) and Amad (Diallo), plus Lenny Yoro who just joined. He speaks French and he’s young like me.”