Man Utd star sends clear message amid Rangers + Celtic speculation as he reveals friendship with ex-Ibrox star

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 6th Aug 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 18:00 BST
Celtic are looking to beat Rangers to the signing of one of their 'priority' targets this summer, according to reportsCeltic are looking to beat Rangers to the signing of one of their 'priority' targets this summer, according to reports
Celtic are looking to beat Rangers to the signing of one of their 'priority' targets this summer, according to reports | SNS Group
Rangers and Celtic have been linked with signing the Man Utd midfielder.

Hannibal Mejbri has shared his clear willingness to play more often amid Man Utd exit links to Rangers and Celtic.

First it was the Light Blues that were linked with the Tunisian international, but now Celtic have been touted as another suitor. Rangers have lost John Lundstram and Ryan Jack in their engine room while reports claim Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants another midfielder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on his future, Mejbri has been speaking on his situation, discussing his friendship with a former Ibrox loanee in Amad Diallo and how his spell on loan at Sevilla last season went. He told National News: “It didn’t go well (at Sevilla) but I feel like I learnt a lot and that I’m more mature.

“I can feel that around the United players now. I’m not going to say that I’m considered an old player because I’m only 21, but they are not treating me like a young player either. I feel respected by my teammates.

"As a footballer, I just want to play and show myself. Every player will say the same. I’m tired of sitting on a bench watching others play. I was close with Anthony Elanga and Teden Mengi.

“I’ve seen them leave the club and succeed as Premier League players and I’m proud of them. They needed to play every week like I do, but it’s harder to do it at United.

“I’m good with everyone here at United. I’m a smiley happy person. My friends now are Maxi (Oyedele) and Amad (Diallo), plus Lenny Yoro who just joined. He speaks French and he’s young like me.”

Related topics:Brendan RodgersManchester United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice