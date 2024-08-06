WhoScored rating: 7.9 | SNS Group

The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers as we reach the midweek point.

The Scottish Premiership is back and Celtic got their title reigning season off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock at home.

Rangers are yet to open their goalscoring portfolio for the campaign, after settling for a 0-0 draw in their opener against Hearts in the capital. While the football is back, there is still time for clubs to finalise their summer signings before the end of the month — let’s dive into some of the latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

£5m offer sent for Celtic and Rangers target

Bristol City’s Tommy Conway is heading closer to an exit as he is currently training away from the first team. However, it may not be the one of the Glasgow sides who get their hands on him. The Scotland international has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers for a long time now but Hull City have now entered the picture and are looking to snag a deal

According to BristolLive, the Tigers have tabled a £5 million bid for Conway, while Middlesbrough also made a similar offer over the weekend. It is also believed that recently relegated Burnley are interested in signing the striker as well.

Pundit issues O’Riley transfer advice

After his stunning season, Matt O’Riley has found himself on the radar of several clubs in the UK and overseas. His overall contribution of 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions has attracted interest from Premier League clubs especially, including Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sky Sports has reported that the English side are now ‘in talks’ with Celtic over a potential deal and Chris Sutton has weighed in on the idea of that.

“With the greatest respect to Brighton, who are a brilliantly run club, I think Matt O’Riley should set his sights higher,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’d like to see him give it one more go in the Champions League with this current Celtic team… so unless it’s a big enough move, stay one more season.”