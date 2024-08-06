The Romanian is on his way out. | AFP via Getty Images

A Rangers transfer exit is ahead.

Philippe Clement has confirmed Ianis Hagi will leave Rangers before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Romanian international appeared for the Ibrox ‘B’ team against Middlesbrough on Monday, as his senior teammates jetted out to Poland for a Champions League third round qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv. He spent last season out on loan in La Liga with Alaves.

He has not been involved in the senior shake-up when it comes to competitive action, including the stalemate against Hearts and now in Europe with a tantalising cash prize on offer. Clement wants to add to his Rangers squad but admits Hagi is one who will go before the window shuts.

The boss said: “We had clearly talked with him before the pre-season already, and with his agents, about that. We need to look, like I said, at a lot of things with the club, about wages, about how many players you can have in a position, with the budget we have, and to get a budget to make transfers.

“It was really clear that the idea is to sell. That's what he wanted also. So, that's the clear situation.”

Already this summer, Connor Goldson has gone to Aris Limassol and Sam Lammers is back in Holland with FC Twente, while James Tavernier, Todd Cantwell and Cyriel Dessers have all been linked with heading for an exit.

There could be a Champions League reunion with the forward if Rangers get past Dynamo Kyiv, as the club have been drawn to face FC Twente or Red Bull Salzburg at the play-off stage.