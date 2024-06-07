The goalkeeper is without a club.

Celtic may have hope of landing a former Man Utd goalkeeper as they prepare for Champions League football, according to one former star.

Celtic may be able to strike a deal for former Manchester United superstar David De Gea - that’s according to one former Hoops man, who believes the Champions League factor could play a key role in doing a deal.

Brendan Rodgers seems to be eyeing a goalkeeper deal this summer, with reports claiming there have been talks with Sparta Prague over goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen. Rodgers will want to add quality to a number of areas this summer with the hope of making a much better run in the Champions League next season.

One player who could add Champions League quality is De Gea. The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and Man United hero is still without a club a year on from his Old Trafford release. The experienced keeper has been extremely patient in looking for his new club, searching for the right offer and the right club.

De Gea is available without a transfer fee, but he will likely come with a hefty wage, and that’s where the gamble would lie for Celtic or any other interested club. There is also a question mark over whether De Gea would even consider a move to Celtic given the Scottish Premiership is not among the top five leagues in Europe.

But former Celtic man Andy Walker, the Champions League factor could be enough to convince De Gea. He said, as cited by the Daily Record: “He is still out of contract and the great thing about Celtic just now is they can offer any player the Champions League. That is a turn on for a lot of players.

"I know that De Gea has made ridiculous sums of money in his career but maybe the fact that he is out of contract will work for all parties. I wouldn’t rule out a big signing for Celtic - someone that has got a name, like De Gea who has a name that would excite people."

Speaking earlier this year about his plans for next season, Celtic boss Rodgers said: “I’m really excited about next season, having now had a look at this group. I’ve seen players who were out for a while and I want to develop this squad.

“There’s a lot of work going on on that front. Is it a chance to put my stamp on it? Yeah, because I think we lost influential players (last summer) who make the game look different. Those players weren’t just good footballers but they were personalities.

“It’s hard when you lose that personality from the team. The guys have been great this season with everything that’s been thrown at them. But it’s about seeing what it needs, how it can develop and grow.