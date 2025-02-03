A Celtic transfer target us expected to finalise a loan move to an Eredivisie club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic target Tyrell Malacia is reportedly closing on a move back to his homeland with PSV Eindhoven until the end of the season.

The Manchester United left-back emerged on the Hoops’ January radar as an alternative option to Arsenal outcast Kieran Tierney last week, but they failed to agree a loan deal for the 25-year-old who was in talks with Portuguese side Benfica earlier in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But those discussions broke down and the Netherlands international is now set to return to Holland after PSV managed to thrash out a deal with the Red Devils. A medical has been booked, according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof.

And an agreement is expected to be reached before the 11pm deadline for the defender, even though the window doesn’t close in the Netherlands until Tuesday.

The move will see Malacia join one of his old club’s bitter rivals having signed for United from Feyenoord for £13 million in July 2022. He returned to action in November after spending 17 months on the sidelines with various injury issues.

Malacia, who was the first new arrival of former boss Erik ten Hag’s reign, has been restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions at Old Trafford this term since returning from two knee surgeries. He has featured 47 times in total, including a recent substitute outing against Rangers in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing his long road back to recovery, Malacia stated: “Of course, I've had some moments where I was like, ‘Oh, I'm getting tired of this’. But there's no way I could ever give up. It's not my system, it's not in our family.

“We had a lot of injuries and my injury needed a lot of attention. So with the medical part, at some point we decided, ‘OK, you need some extra people around you to help you, to be there working with you every day to focus only on you’. I had to start my rehab over, basically. I had one day to be disappointed and then I had to be like, ‘OK, we go again’.”