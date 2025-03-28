Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers battled it out in the latest Old Firm Derby clash before the international break

Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 in their last game before the international break.

Hamza Igamane scored a late winner for the Gers at Celtic Park as they secured all three points. They remain 2nd in the table behind their Glasgow rivals. Vaclav Cerny squirted water at the home fans as he ran down the touchline celebrating his team’s winner. He is on loan from the Gers from Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

It remains to be seen whether he will end up making a permanent switch to Ibrox this summer or if he will be heading back to Germany when his deal ends.

Gabby Agbonlahor reacts to Rangers Vaclav Cerny moment

Former Premier League attacker Gabby Agbonlahor has said Celtic players should squirt Rangers’ Cerny with water as revenge next time they play them, after he soaked some fans in the home end at Parkhead with a water bottle. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "I found it hilarious mate. Do you know how petty I am Al (Brazil)? If I was a Celtic player, Callum McGregor or something and we play them next time, when he's not looking or at half-time walking off...I'm squirting him, right after the game. I'm getting the water bottle and I'm going to squirt him in the face with it." It's petty isn't it? It's not a big deal and it's quite funny."

He added: "It's the team that you really hate, your biggest rival and their player, after conceding a late goal, has squirted you in the face. You'd be fuming Al, in your corporate seat if someone squirted you in the face? Of course you would.

“I want to see Rangers now push on and make the league be tight next season. It's more fun and good for Scottish football when it's tighter, isn't it.”

What is the latest regarding Vaclav Cerny’s situation?

Rangers have a decision to make about whether they want to try and get Cerny full-time. He was signed by their former boss Philippe Clement on a temporary basis last summer to bolster their ranks. The forward has since adapted well to life in Scotland.

Cerny, 27, is a Czech Republic international with 22 caps and he has found the net on 22 occasions for his country. Wolfsburg let him link up with the Gers last year to get some regular game time under his belt. He has since made 44 appearances in all competitions and has scored 17 goals, 11 of which have come in the league, and he is a threat cutting in on his left foot.

The attacker has had spells in the past at Ajax, FC Utrecht and FC Twente. After joining Rangers, he said at the time: “It is a very nice day for me. I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. Obviously from the first talks with the manager, it gave me a very good feeling and from there on I would say it went pretty fast. I was happy about the contact and just couldn’t wait to come down here and be here and experience it all.”