Manager has already made stance on Celtic and Rangers striker target clear

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with the same player ahead of next season

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has said it would take a ‘significant’ amount of money to lure Celtic and Rangers-linked striker Theo Bair away from Fir Park this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Hoops and the Gers are both interested in landing the forward in this transfer window as they both prepare for the 2024/25 season.

Bair, 24, scored 15 goals in all competitions in the last campaign and Motherwell could face a battle to keep hold of him over the next couple of months.

Speaking last month, Kettlewell said: “With the likes of Theo, I am very, very relaxed about it, I really am. I don’t mean that to be blase, but when you start getting pent up abut interest in your players, you would never be able to do your job.

“I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that people will be interested in Theo Bair. He is a signed player at this football club. For anyone to prise him away that’s going to cost a significant amount of money.

“I would love to keep him at the football club because I feel that he is just getting better and better, I feel he is really learning his trade and enjoying his football. He is loving everything about playing here at Motherwell and leading the line.”

He added: “Similar to last year, I sort of remove myself from that, that’s a football club decision in terms of what we value a player at.

“And I wouldn’t be surprised if there are other players in our group that potential suitors are looking at as well.

“But my job is to put the best group of players and it’s safe to say guys like Theo Bair sit right at the top of the list and we want to retain him because he has been an absolute joy to work with.”

There’s really two simple scenarios here – that somebody offers us an amount of money that we can’t refuse or the player stays here and continues to develop and enjoy his football.

“All parties are pretty relaxed, I don’t think there is an eagerness for Theo or Motherwell to move him on.”

Bair started out at Vancouver Whitecaps and rose into their first-team as a youngster in the MLS.

The Canada international, who has two caps for his country so far in his career, first moved over to Scotland to join St Johnstone in 2022. However, his time with the Saints didn’t go to plan and he scored only once.

Bair has managed to find his shooting boots since switching to Motherwell though and the change of scene 12 months ago did him good.

Celtic could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their striking department as they look to win the title again next term under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers.