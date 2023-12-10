The latest transfer news from Celtic and Rangers as the Old Firm rivals consider a move for a striker during the January transfer window.

Celtic and Rangers are both reportedly keen on a move for Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski.

The North Macedonia international has proved to be a shrewd addition for the Dons after he joined them in a reported £400,000 move from Hungarian club MTK Budapest. The striker made an immediate impression by scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win against Raith Rovers and that set the tone for what has been an impressive spell at Pittodrie.

Miovski’s tally of 12 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season has taken him to 30 goals in 67 games for the Dons and that has reportedly captured the interest of a whole host of clubs.

The 24-year-old remains under contract with Aberdeen until the summer of 2026 - but manager Barry Robson has already given a major indication he would like to fend off interest from elsewhere by handing the striker a new contact.

Speaking last month, the Dons boss said: “Of course you would (like to extend Miovski’s contract.

“We would love to. Listen, he’s still got a long contract here, Bojan. I think we try to keep on top of everyone’s contracts and that’s something that will be done privately if it is. We try and keep everything in line with what’s best for everyone.

“I’m not sure (if there will be interest in the striker). I think we’ve got a lot of good players. Whether or not there will be interest, that’s something you will have to ask somebody else. I don’t know who is watching our players.”

The Scottish Sun have revealed the reigning Premiership champions are currently ‘leading the chase’ for Miovski - but face competition from their Old Firm rivals and several clubs in England.