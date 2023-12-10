Register
Your Celtic starting line up in 2024 if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

A look at the possible Celtic starting XI after the January transfer window if the latest rumours prove correct.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 10th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Celtic "might have to" do some work in the January transfer window, according to manager Brendan Rodgers if certain key players are called up to play in the Asian Cup.

The Hoops have built up a five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership but they have the opportunity to move eight clear of rivals Rangers on Sunday when they head to Ayrshire to face Kilmarnock.

Amid a hectic run of fixtures, Rodgers has accepted he could be without the likes of talisman Kyogo Furuhashi, Oh Hyeon-hyu, Daizen Maeda and Yang Hyun-jun for at least a full month with the quartet all recently capped for their respective countries.

Should that eventuality occur, that would leave the Parkhead boss extremely light of attacking options and without a recognised striker after the winter break. Rodgers admitted earlier this week: "Obviously we have been trying to anticipate the guys over the last few months who are going away to the Asian Cup, so clearly if Daizen and Kyogo are away then we would have to do something in the market."

However, there have been a list of players already linked with a move to Celtic next month, including Aberdeen top goal scorer Bojan Miovski. Here we take a look at the possible Celtic starting XI after the January window if the latest rumours prove true:

How Celtic could line up after the January transfer window.

1. Celtic starting XI in January 2024 based on transfer rumours - gallery (GlaW)

How Celtic could line up after the January transfer window.

Celtic reportedly failed with a late attempt to sign the Republic of Ireland international keeper in the summer but interest in the 24-year-old remains. With his first-team opportunities limited at Anfield, it's 'likely' the Scottish champions could reignite their interest

2. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Celtic reportedly failed with a late attempt to sign the Republic of Ireland international keeper in the summer but interest in the 24-year-old remains. With his first-team opportunities limited at Anfield, it's 'likely' the Scottish champions could reignite their interest

The Canadian hasn't quite managed to hit the heights of his debut season after hitting the ground running for six months following his January arrival from CF Montreal. But he's made the right-back position his own and it's hard to see that changing anytime soon

3. RB - Alistair Johnston

The Canadian hasn't quite managed to hit the heights of his debut season after hitting the ground running for six months following his January arrival from CF Montreal. But he's made the right-back position his own and it's hard to see that changing anytime soon

Vice-captain and an excellent defender, the American is Rodgers first-choice centre-back on paper and when fully fit you'd imagine he continues to keep the jersey

4. RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

Vice-captain and an excellent defender, the American is Rodgers first-choice centre-back on paper and when fully fit you'd imagine he continues to keep the jersey

