Manchester City 'looking at' former Celtic star after agent invited to Liverpool match amid Anfield interest
Manchester City are reportedly looking at signing a former Celtic star amid Liverpool interest
Jeremie Frimpong moved to the Hoops in 2019 from the Citizens, leaving 18 months later for Bayer Leverkusen, where he has established himself as one of the world’s best attacking full-back options. Celtic are due a cut of the transfer fee when Frimpong does move on.
According to Head of football at Bild Group, Christian Falk, Frimpong is “on the shortlist” at Liverpool as interest ramps up. It is also claimed that the Dutch international’s agent was invited by Liverpool to the game vs Leverkusen and was sat in the director box.
Celtic will be hoping for a bidding war to up their potential gain and ex-Man Utd and Premier League level scout Mick Brown claims to be in the know over Man City interest. He told Football Insider: “I’m told he’s one they’ve been looking. But it’s very much a question about what Guardiola views his priorities as, because he’ll make the final decision around any incoming players.
“If he thinks he’s already got enough attack-minded players, he’ll be looking to improve how solid they are at the back – that’s where I would start. I’ve heard they want to improve their defence because they’ve given far too many goals away.
“It’s alright playing an attacking full-back when you’re getting your defending right, but they haven’t been doing that this season. That’s why there are question marks around Kyle Walker’s performances.
“That solid defensive ability used to be a key part of his and City’s game, we’ve seen great battles with him and the likes of Vinicius Jr and Mbappe. But all of a sudden he’s not winning those battles against worse players than them.
“So the element of defensive stability he brought to the side has been lost, and I think that’s what City will look to bring in rather than a real attack-minded wing-back type player.”
