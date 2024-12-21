Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Rangers and Celtic news with January’s transfer window approaching.

It’s back to the business of Premiership action this weekend for Rangers and Celtic as Glasgow meets Tayside.

A rare midweek free of games has allowed extra prep for both clubs, with Rangers hosting Dundee on Saturday while Celtic travel to Dundee United on Sunday. Fallout continues from last Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final between the pair, dominated by the failure to award Rangers a penalty refs chief Willie Collum admits should have been.

Then there’s the build-up to the transfer window in January where rumours are beginning to grow. Here are some of the latest headlines regarding both clubs.

Barisic tip

Rangers are poised to make a move for a young Croatian talent after some input from Borna Barisic, reportedly. The left-back was a long-serving member of the Ibrox squad before leaving for Trabzonspor in the summer and now Rangers are hot on the heels of NK Osijek midfielder Marko Soldo in the January transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Barisic has “given a glowing recommendation to the Ibrox hierarchy.” The Light Blues are now “ looking increasingly likely” to make their move for a man rated at £2m.

Celtic contract latest

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has provided a key update on left-back Greg Taylor’s future. The Scotland international has six months left on his terms at Parkhead. Rodgers said when asked about securing his future: “I would hope so.

“I think I’ve said it a number of times. He’s so important for our squad, Greg because when you want to build a squad, it’s never just about starters. It’s the whole squad. You want a depth to that, so he’s a player that I’ve really enjoyed working with so much on and off the pitch, and I’ve said it before, and I’ll repeat, I really want him to stay. I’m hoping that between the club and his representatives, we can organise a deal.”