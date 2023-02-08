Postecoglou’s success with the Hoops has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs in recent months.

Celtic hierarchy remain confident Ange Postecoglou will not leave his Parkhead role for relegation-threatened Leeds United despite speculation the Australian features highly on the Elland Road shortlist.

Interest in the Hoops boss has intensified over the last 24 hours following the English Premier League club’s decision to sack Jesse Marsch after Sunday’s narrow 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Reports emerged yesterday that Postecoglou is under consideration for the vacant position in West Yorkshire with his exciting management style understood to fit the club’s desired profile, which has been likened to former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Ange Postecoglou watches on as his Celtic team cruised to a 4-1 win over St Johnstone.

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord manager Arne Slot are the latest names to have entered in the frame, while early favourite Carlos Corberan ruled himself out of the running by agreeing a new four-and-a-half year deal with West Brom.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is expected to arrive in the UK later today ahead of their Premier League match against Manachester United after promising fans an update on the situation in the next 48 hours, with the club prepared to offer their next manager a huge salary.

It is thought Celtic have received no contact from the Leeds board to ask for permission to open talks with Postecoglou, with the prospects of swapping further silverware in Glasgow for a relegation battle perhaps not holding much appeal for the 57-year-old.

Chief executive Michael Nicholson and chairman Peter Lawwell reckon Postecoglou is fully committed to leading his team towards a second successive Premiership title as they chase a Treble this season.

Postecoglou has been linked with a number of Premier League vacancies in recent months and former Scotland international Pat Nevin reckons a club like Leeds would have to give him time to turn their fortunes around.

Leeds United's Italian chairman Andrea Radrizzani on the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City . (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

He told Football Betting Online: “Ange Postecoglou is good enough to be a Premier League manager, but I hope he does not go because I speak for every Celtic fan in the world, they all love Postecoglou, he’s perfect for Celtic. But he’ll want to go to the Premier League at some point, he has to.