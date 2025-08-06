The former Celtic talent is currently at Liverpool but the likes of Wolves and West Ham United are after him.

A former Celtic talent could have the option to leave Liverpool this summer, with both West Ham United and Wolves keen.

There is still plenty of drama to unfold in the transfer market with Celtic players of the past set to be involved across some of that. One of those ex talents is Ben Doak, who is at Anfield currently after spending last season on loan at Middlesbrough, returning to the Premier League champions where what comes next is unknown.

Doak left Celtic in 2022 for Liverpool, despite then-manager Ange Postecoglou handing him senior chances, and the winger has impressed when handed a chance in red. He netted in a friendly win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and city rivals Everton were previously linked with a controversial move. Now it’s been claimed that West Ham and Wolves are two new suitors with interest heating up, but a big wedge of cash is likely needed with £20m offers previously binned.

Latest on Ben Doak future

Reliable Liverpool journalist David Lynch said on X: “Ben Doak understood to be attracting major interest this summer, with West Ham and Wolves among the clubs keen. Liverpool rejected £20m offers from both Ipswich and Crystal Palace in January and the winger is the subject of similar attention in this window.”

It was always known that Doak was a talent bound for the top, with Jim Beggan the Celtic talent spotter who plucked him from Ayr United and into the Hoops system, having watched him net times across two matches against Hamilton Accies at the age of nine.

Liam Anderson, one of the in demand winger’s coaches at the Honest Men, told Sky Sports earlier this year: “I remember seeing Jim at the side of the pitch and I had the feeling he was there to see Ben, because he was doing so well and there was so much hype around him.

How Ben Doak arrived at Celtic

“That day, you’re thinking: let’s hope he does well, but not too well. But that day, he was incredible. He had so many raw qualities – he was aggressive, fast, powerful but also a good finisher and quality on the ball, all the same attributes you see now.

“At the age of nine, he was the best player in the Ayr Utd academy despite being a year younger than everybody else. He was a nice, good young kid and while it’s so early in his career, I don’t think it’s any shock to see him doing so well. Myself and the other two or three coaches would decide the teams, and were pretty much fighting over who would have Ben!

“You’d definitely be happy if you had Ben in your team because you’d be getting the best player and – not guaranteed goals, but a player of quality who would be the best player on the pitch - even against Rangers and Celtic. Even though he was the youngest on the pitch, you’d knew he’d be the best player. He would play as a striker, now he’s a winger these days, you knew if you created chances you would put the ball in the back of the net.”