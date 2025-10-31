The Celtic boss has been talking the Old Firm derby ahead of facing Rangers on Sunday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin O’Neill has issued a classy response over what a Rangers icon used to say about matches with Celtic - as he hinted at one possible change to his Hoops team.

20 years on from his Parkhead exit, the interim manager emotionally returns to the Old Firm this Sunday on Premier Sports Cup semi-final duty. O’Neill and player pathway manager Shaun Maloney are tasked with finding their way past Danny Rohl’s Rangers that would book a place in December’s final against St Mirren or Motherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irishman had many battles in the derby against Rangers, when the likes of Alex McLeish were in charge, with the late Walter Smith a familiar adversary for Celtic over the years across his two triumphant spells at Ibrox before his sad passing in 2021. O’Neill admits the Rangers icon’s assessment of relief is something he also abides by when the two rivals meet.

Martin O’Neill on Old Firm rivalry

He said at his pre match press conference: “What did I find about them? Just like a nervousness for about 72 hours before, and then if you got the result, if you did get the result, a great relief. And I think that's what the great Walter Smith used to say about it as well, that it was relief more than anything else.

“But they were fantastic fixtures, really. And when the stadiums had the full allocation of away support as well too, which was terrific. I always felt going to Ibrox that our crowd would have helped us in the same manner as I'm sure Alex McLeish probably thought that the Rangers crowd over to the right-hand side at Celtic Park would help them as well too. So from all of those things, it's still a fantastic fixture.

“It’s still surreal, believe it or not. When I came in, obviously, I hadn't seen the fixture list. If I had, I probably would have stayed at home. But anyway, such as it is. I'm excited, really. Excited by the fixture, it's always a great one. And genuinely looking forward to now, or I think I am anyway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic squad update ahead of Rangers

In terms of changes to his team that beat Falkirk 4-0 midweek, Kelechi Iheanacho and Kieran Tierney continue to be monitored, after missing the game. Daizen Maeda is one star though that O’Neill has admitted is in line to return to the starting fold.

He said when asked about Iheanacho: “Doing fine. Yeah, doing fine at this minute. We'll have a little look on Saturday, see how things are. The same with Kieran. I think he finished the game, didn't he, against Hearts, but then felt it in training, a bit of a groin strain.

“But I think he's going to be training on Saturday, he will hopefully be fit for selection for Sunday. we'll have a think about it. Maeda, obviously, will come into [my thinking], although he got about 25 minutes or something there in the game. So, we'll see. I genuinely don't know. I've got another day to think about it.”