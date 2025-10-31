Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines ahead of Old Firm weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic lock horns again this weekend and few could have predicted the men in the dugout back in August.

Danny Rohl has replaced Russell Martin as head coach at Ibrox while Brendan Rodgers’ shock resignation at the Premiership champions has brought about Martin O’Neill’s stunning return to Celtic management. Shaun Maloney is helping the Hoops favourite who was at the helm between 2000-2005 ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup semi final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progress to a showpiece in December against either St Mirren or Motherwell would buy Rohl plenty of early favour within the Rangers support. O’Neill could add to his legend at Celtic by downing the Light Blues in Mount Florida and buy the Hoops more time in their search for a new manager. Ahead of the game, here are some of the latest headlines.

Kieran McKenna could face ex Rangers star dilemma if offered Celtic job

One candidate Celtic are said to like the look of is Kieran McKenna, who guided Ipswich Town to the Premier League, albeit were relegated last term. His style of play has also earned recognition but he potentially faces an issue when it comes to his backroom team and one of them winning round the Celtic support.

It would cost £5m to bring McKenna and his coaching team to Celtic, that includes former Rangers forward Sone Aluko. He netted 12 goals in 21 appearances for Rangers, now with the Tractor Boys coaching team alongside Charlie Turnbull, Junior Stanislas and assistant Martyn Pert. The Scottish Sun add “manager target Kieran McKenna could opt to offer a former Rangers star a role on his Hoops coaching team if he lands the Parkhead job.”

McKenna said of the job on Thursday: “It’s a really big club, we all have our affinities. I don’t think everyone has to go around announcing what they are, the clubs that we support, the clubs we follow. But of course it’s a really big club. We’re in a really important stage of the season so I haven’t watched a lot of other football this week. I haven’t watched the Carabao Cup during the week or too much else apart from QPR’s games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not something I’ve given any thought to or any part of where my concentration is this week. I know I’ve got a really special job here at a massive football club that I’ve built a great affinity to. We’re in a really important season and a really important stage of the season. We’ve got a big week coming up with three big games starting on Saturday at QPR.”

Rangers vs Celtic injury concern

Scotland hero James McFadden was at Easter Road on Wednesday as Rangers beat Hibs 1-0 thanks to a Danilo goal in the first half. One star who impressed was Derek Corneilus but the defender who arrived on loan from Marseille in the summer transfer window came away with a facial injury late in the second half.

McFadden got a glimpse of him after the clash and ahead of Sunday, didn’t deliver a positive prognosis on his fitness. He said on Open Goal: “Cornelius came off, didn’t he? His eye was swollen. So whether he’s fit or not, I’m not sure.”