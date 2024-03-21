The Celtic midfielder has addressed transfer rumours.

Matt O'Riley is waiting to see what happens this summer when it comes to his Celtic future.

The Danish international has confirmed that the Hoops wanted more money off Atletico Madrid, who came claling for his services in January. O'Riley has been a star performer since moving to Glasgow from MK Dons in 2022 but has been linked with moves away to the the La Liga giant. He was more than happy to remain at Celtic but when asked about the summer, O'Riley stated: "We have to see what happens."

According to TipsBladet, Celtic want around DKK 200 million for him, which is around £22.9m Speaking on the Atletico bid, O'Riley added: "Celtic received an offer from them (Atletico Madrid, ed.) and it was cool. I wasn't really close to leaving because Celtic wanted more money.

"I'm not sorry about it. For me it was just cool that a club like them wanted me. It's not that often that you receive an offer from Atletico Madrid, so it's obviously cool."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was asked about interest cropping up in O'Riley over the summer earlier this month. He said: I don't need to address anything that is not there. We are not even at the end of the season yet for one. Our focus is on the final part of the race.