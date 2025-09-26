The star swapped Celtic for Swansea City at the end of the summer transfer window.

A star has been told he needs to step up and be counted as he pockets big money following his exit from Celtic.

The Hoops sparked controversy on the final day of the summer transfer window, as striker Adam Idah was shipped out to Swansea City in the English Championship without a recognised replacement arriving. Kelechi Iheanacho was eventually signed after the deadline once his Sevilla contract was ripped up, and he has since struck versus Kilmarnock and in the Europa League against Red Star Belgrade.

Some of the details for Idah - who joined from Norwich City on loan in 2024 before a sole permanent season in Hoops - leaving Celtic have come to light. It’s been claimed that Swansea City are shelling out £40k per week for the striker and Lee Hendrie, a regular EFL pundit, says it’s ramped up expectations surrounding the Republic of Ireland international.

Why Adam Idah has to deliver for Swansea City.

Ex-Aston Villa star Hendrie told Football League World: “It’s a lot of money, isn’t it? Adam Idah, but he’s been at big clubs really and I wouldn’t say he’s delivered. That’s been my only situation with Adam Idah. It’s a lot of money and he has to come and deliver, there’s no doubt at Swansea.

“They’re a club that seem to be trying to strive on that upward level again. Given the opportunity, I watched one of the games midweek against Forest and he worked hard but he’s got to get that place in the team to give him an opportunity to go and prove that he’s worth that sort of money. Because it is a lot of money in the Championship, and he’ll be one of the top earners you’d say.”

Iheanacho’s goal kicked off Celtic’s Europa League campaign with a point before a home triple header across the Premiership and UEFA competition versus Hibs, Braga and Motherwell. Rodgers said of the result: “We've come away to a difficult venue and the players really stood up to that. I thought they had a real positive attitude in the game, especially second half.

Brendan Rodgers on Red Star Belgrade vs Celtic

"First half, we weren't aggressive enough in our play and then when we arrived in the final third of the field, I didn't think we spent enough time in there. We were giving the ball away with loose passing and didn't quite connect the game.

"The second half, we were much better. Kels brought us into the game and he provides us with a great platform to come through the pitch and we created some really good opportunities. He scores a very good goal, but you know Red Star's record. They've won seven out of seven and you know they're going to be confident, they've scored a lot of goals.

"You know, when they levelled it and the crowd were right behind them, that's when a team can fall but they stood up to it and they just kept their task and got a valuable point. What is important is that you don't lose the game and we had a strong mentality to see that through at the end. I thought we were good in aspects of the game, especially our resilience and mentality and as the competition improves, then we will improve as well."