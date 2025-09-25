A man with key Celtic insight has provided an insight on the key Parkhead figure.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are furious with the Celtic board - but a man in the know has pulled the lid back on what he feels Dermot Desmond and co are truly like.

The major shareholder and the rest of the Hoops powerbrokers are facing fan protests and votes of no confidence after a poor summer transfer window. It was a contributing factor to a Champions League play-off exit to Kairat Almaty alongside other issues at Celtic, with a home game to come against Hibs on Saturday, after their 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade in the league phase of the Europa League on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Lennon has been both sides of the table with Desmond and co, having been a player plus manager twice. He has had first-hand dealings with several board members over many years and with what he knows, has called on the Celtic support to cut them some slack, firing a call for perspective.

Why Celtic board deserve backing amid fan fury

The current Dunfermline Athletic boss told Premier Sports: “It’s their club, and they’re entitled to voice their opinion any way they want. The Celtic fans have been amazing over the course. But there’s a realism about this and a sustainability that the club have to plan, not just for this season, but for years to come. If you’re spending 10, 12 million pounds on a player on top of the wages, it eats a lot into the money the club have earned over the years and they can’t spend that amount of money without the Champions League money on top of that to plan the club going forward.

“So, yeah, I understand the discontent. I understand the frustration but it’s not all on the board either. There has to be a unity at the club. The club have been so successful under this stewardship of the board, and Mr. Desmond at the helm. The success he’s brought up from 2000 has been unparalleled. I worked with these people. They’re class operators.

“They know the environment, they know the culture of European football, and they do look ahead too. Celtic are such a well-run club, but I understand that people want instant success constantly. It doesn’t always come around that way, but I still think the team is good enough to get through and then build on that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Lennon on Celtic transfers

Lennon added: “It’s a huge disappointment, obviously, not being in the Champions League, but they’re the most fraught games of the season to come so early. I know the fans are very discontent with the board. I don’t necessarily agree with that. I don’t put it all on the board. I think that the team that Brendan had was good enough over two games to beat Kairat, and I’m pretty sure that the board would have been working away in the background to try and get deals done, to get players over the line.

“And I know for a fact that some of the players didn’t come early. They’ve come now. Like Tounekti, for example, Celtic were in for him, very, very early. And then the flip side of that is they spent a lot of money last year because they were guaranteed the Champions League. You know, £30 million on Engels, Trusty, Adam Idah. These players aren’t playing at the minute.

“And the flip side of that is this year, with not having the guarantee of the Champions League. It’s hard to attract players to Scotland without that carrot of being in the Champions League, especially with the amount of money that they’re prepared to spend on the players.”