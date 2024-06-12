Former footballer Micah Richards

Micah Richards has handed a shoutout to a current Celtic star when assessing Scotland’s Euro 2024 chances.

England icon Gary Lineker, Richards and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer have been running the rule over how the nation will get on in a job with Germany, Hungary and Switzerland. The tournament kicks off with Scotland vs Germany on Friday and Richards reckons there are some top individual talents in the Scottish ranks.

Celtic captain McGregor is one of the midfield men he mentions alongside Aston Villa man John McGinn, Bournemouth and ex-Hoops star Ryan Christie and Brighton’s Billy Gilmour

He told the Rest is Football Podcast: “When you talk individual quality, it’s not up there with the rest of the teams. But they are a very good team and all know their jobs. They have good individual players as well but they work well as a unit.

“They play five at the back. In midfield you have someone like Billy Gilmour who’s really good on the ball, McGregor who’s up at Celtic, John McGinn who’s had a brilliant season at Aston Villa and Ryan Christie. I look at Scotland and think have they got enough goals up front.

“That is the area I would be looking at and thinking in those key vital moments, are they going to be clinical enough to get that important goal. In qualifying they were impressive. They have got some good individual players.